Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17Fundusz Hipoteczny Dom SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 777,970 zlotys versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 352,409 zlotys versus loss 304,140 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr