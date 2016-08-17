Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 437,303 zlotys ($115,174) versus 517,022 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 9,987 zlotys versus 55,517 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7969 zlotys)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr