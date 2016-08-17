Aug 17 Glanbia Plc
* Reiterates FY guidance of adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 10%
on a constant currency basis
* Glanbia H1 adjusted EPS 44.87 cent, up 10.8% on prior half
year (constant currency)
* Glanbia performance nutrition EBITA up 35 percent on prior
half year (constant currency); sees FY growth in line with H1
* 4 percent versus prior HY (constant currency); sees modest
Y/Y improvement in FY
* Glanbia sees Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures & Associates
FY performance broadly in line with prior year
* Glanbia recommendeds interim dividend of 5.37 cent per
share, an increase of 10% on prior year.
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)