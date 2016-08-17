Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Bank Zenit :
* Said on Tuesday set price for additional issue of 2 billion roubles ($31.24 million) BO-13 series bonds issue at 100.5 pct from nominal value, or 1005 roubles per bond Source text: bit.ly/2bbzEs2
($1 = 64.0178 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
