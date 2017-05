Aug 17 Vostok New Ventures Ltd :

* Net asset value $526.33 million on June 30, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: $503.44 million)

* Q2 total operating income $20.8 million versus $38.0 million year ago

* Q2 operating profit $18.8 million versus $36.9 million year ago

* H1 net result for period was $23.08 million versus $52.8 million year ago

* During quarter April 1, 2016-June 30, 2016 group's net asset value per share in US dollars increased by 3.5 pct