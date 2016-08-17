BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 17 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :
* Said on Wednesday that H1 preliminary revenue was 113.8 million zlotys ($29.99 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys in H1 2015
* H1 preliminary net profit was 23.0 million zlotys compared to net profit of 51.6 million zlotys reported for H1 2015
* In H1 average number of active client accounts up by 10.1 pct
* H1 total turnover volume in retail and institutional sectors down by 15.8 pct and net value of deposits down by 6.3 pct
* In H1 recorded increase in marketing expenses
($1 = 3.7949 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus