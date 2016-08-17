BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 17 Banco de Occidente SA :
* Declared on Tuesday dividend payment of 165.0 Colombian pesos ($0.057) per share per month, payable from Oct. to March 2017
* To pay out a total of 154,341 million pesos over 156 million elibigle shares
($1 = 2,902.0000 Colombian pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus