Aug 17 Banco de Occidente SA :

* Declared on Tuesday dividend payment of 165.0 Colombian pesos ($0.057) per share per month, payable from Oct. to March 2017

* To pay out a total of 154,341 million pesos over 156 million elibigle shares

($1 = 2,902.0000 Colombian pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)