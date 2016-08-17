BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
(Corrects the last bullet point to say that expected FY EBIT percentage is 4.0-4.2 pct and not 3.5-4.0 pct. Company corrected its own statement.)
Aug 17 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Due in part to efficiency-boosting measures, H1 EBIT rose sharply to 13.1 million Swiss francs (+22.7 pct).
* H1 net profit amounted to a gratifying 11.0 million Swiss francs (previous year: 4.1 million Swiss francs)
* Implementation of the communicated strategy 2016-2020 is underway
* Presuming that a purchase agreement is signed on schedule, the board of directors will convene an extraordinary general meeting in the fourth quarter of 2016
* "We are optimistic as to the second half of the year. '' - CEO
* H1 gross sales revenue of 278.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 284.3 million Swiss francs; -2.1 pct).
* Turnover and revenue targets for the 2016 business year as a whole have been adjusted.
* In H1 group significantly boosted both EBITDA (18.4 million Swiss francs) and EBIT (13.1 million Swiss francs)
* A letter of intent was signed in early July concerning the potential majority participation by the Hochdorf Group in Pharmalys Laboratories SA
* An increase in the restriction to voting rights from the current 5 pct to 15 pct might also become necessary
* "Because of the persistently low price of milk with influence on the dairy ingredients products, we slightly lowered the forecasted annual turnover to 540 to 580 million Swiss francs''- CEO
* Based on the good result for the first half of the year, Eisenring expects that the EBIT percentage will now come in the range of 4.0-4.2% pct Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.