BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 17 Bank of Cyprus PLC :
* Decided to proceed with the cancellation of the guaranteed bonds of 500 million euros ($563.10 million) issued on 14 November 2012 and of the 500 million euros issued on 27 November 2012.
* Said the decision occurred after taking into consideration the significant reduction of ELA funding by 9.4 billion euros since April 2013 to a current level of 2 billion euros
* Said the decision is subject to approvals/consents from the competent authorities
* Said overall the Bank repaid 1.8 billion euros of ELA funding year to date and is on track to fully repay ELA funding by the end 2017
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus