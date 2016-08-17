BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV (FHipo) :
* Said on Tuesday that on Aug. 24 will distribute 0.53587489 Mexican pesos ($0.0295) per certificate (CBFI)
* Certificates will commence trading ex-dividend on Aug. 19
* Says distribution corresponds to second quarter of 2016
($1 = 18.1510 Mexican pesos)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.