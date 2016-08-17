Aug 17 Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV (FHipo) :

* Said on Tuesday that on Aug. 24 will distribute 0.53587489 Mexican pesos ($0.0295) per certificate (CBFI)

* Certificates will commence trading ex-dividend on Aug. 19

* Says distribution corresponds to second quarter of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2bdkhP8

Further company coverage:

($1 = 18.1510 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)