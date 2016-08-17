BRIEF-Apax Partners to buy Safetykleen Europe
* Apax Partners Llp to acquire Safetykleen Europe from Warburg Pincus
Aug 17 Monteiro Aranha SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 15.0 million Brazilian reais ($4.7 million), corresponding to 1.2244 real per share
* Record date is Aug. 19
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 22
* Payment as of Sep. 1
Source text: bit.ly/2bn1aU7
($1 = 3.2215 Brazilian reais)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity firm Apax Partners’ buyout of Safetykleen Europe will be backed with around £550m of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Thursday.