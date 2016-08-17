Aug 17 Monteiro Aranha SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 15.0 million Brazilian reais ($4.7 million), corresponding to 1.2244 real per share

* Record date is Aug. 19

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 22

* Payment as of Sep. 1

($1 = 3.2215 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)