Aug 18 RCL Foods Ltd :

* Trading statement

* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 95.0 cents and 105.0 cents versus heps of 112.2 cents for year ended June 30 2015

* Says FY HEPS from continuing operations excluding three items for year ended 30 june 2016 will be between 61.4-71.4 cents versus 112.2 cents last year

* Results materially impacted by an impairment of 642.8 mln rand relating to goodwill and trademarks in Milling cash generating unit