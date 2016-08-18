Aug 18 RCL Foods Ltd :
* Trading statement
* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 95.0 cents
and 105.0 cents versus heps of 112.2 cents for year ended June
30 2015
* Says FY HEPS from continuing operations excluding three
items for year ended 30 june 2016 will be between 61.4-71.4
cents versus 112.2 cents last year
* Results materially impacted by an impairment of 642.8 mln
rand relating to goodwill and trademarks in Milling cash
generating unit
