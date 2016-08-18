* Record high Q2 results, increases dividend

* Cuts 2016 guidance

* Costs are rising

* Expects ISA outbreak to impact negatively by EUR 8 mln in Q3 (Adds how disease outbreak will impact Q3, detail)

Aug 18 Marine Harvest :

* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 3.2 per share, of which NOK 1.10 is related to the divestment of the shares in Grieg Seafood, versus Q1 dividend of NOK 1.70

* Q2 operational EBIT 149 million euros versus preliminary earnings of 147 million euros

* Says farming costs have become unacceptably high and cost trend is not satisfactory

* Continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction throughout organization and supports new methods and innovative solutions to combat cost escalation

* Says compared to Q2 2015, costs are up in all regions

* High costs also expected in Q3, CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog tells Q2 results presentation

* CEO Aarskog says sea lice problem will impact fish mortality and feed costs

* Another health issue is expected, this time an ISA (infectious salmon anemia) outbreak in one site in Region North, expected to impact operational results negatively in Q3 2016 by approximately 8 million euros, says Aarskog

* Market balance for 2016 is expected to remain tight, and we project a global supply decline of 7 pct (for more on outlook click here: )

* Marine Harvest sees 2016 harvest of 400,000 tonnes versus Q1 guidance of 414,000 tonnes

Marine Harvest shares down 1.8 pct vs up 0.2 pct in main Oslo main share index