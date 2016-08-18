Aug 18 Canadian Solar Inc
* Inventories at end of Q2 of 2016 were $309.7 million,
compared to $413.2 million at end of Q1
* Canadian solar reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q2 revenue $805.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $717.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $660 million to $710 million
* Total solar module shipments recognized in revenue were
1,290 mw, compared to 1,172 mw recognized in revenue in q1 of
2016
* Canadian Solar Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company expects
total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.2
GW TO 1.3 GW
* Canadian solar inc says total revenue for Q3 of 2016 is
expected to be in range of $660 million to $710 million
* Canadian solar inc says for full year 2016, company
maintains its guidance for total module shipments to be in range
of approximately 5.4 GW TO 5.5 GW
* Revenue guidance for Q3 of 2016 does not include sale of
project assets
* As of august 1, 2016, canadian solar had executed
interconnection agreements for 376.2 MWP of projects
* Q3 revenue view $788.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that, by april 1, 2017 it will have executed
interconnection agreements for an additional 131.4 mwp of
projects
* FY2016 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Canadian solar inc says company is actively exploring
opportunities to monetize its solar power plant assets
* Expect to end 2016 with 3.1 gw of internal cell capacity,
including 850W in a tariff free location in south east asia
