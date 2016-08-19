Aug 19 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in reference to the news its CEO Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo are being probed by prosecutors:

* reiterates "the full correctness" of its actions

* is confident the work of the prosecutors will lead to a "quick and tranquilizing" clearing up of the situation

On Thursday a source told Reuters Viola and Profumo were under investigation for alleged false accounting and market manipulation.

