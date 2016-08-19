Aug 19 Almendral SA :

* Said on Thursday that 4.43 bln shares out of 4.48 bln shares have been subscribed and paid for in a preferential option period by the current shareholders

* The shares have been acquired for 162.25 billion Chilean pesos ($247.3 million)

* Will offer the remaining shares to 182 shareholders at 36.6 peso per share between Aug. 22 and Sept. 2

* Informed about the total 4.70 bln shares to be issued in May

