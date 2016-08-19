Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Almendral SA :
* Said on Thursday that 4.43 bln shares out of 4.48 bln shares have been subscribed and paid for in a preferential option period by the current shareholders
* The shares have been acquired for 162.25 billion Chilean pesos ($247.3 million)
* Will offer the remaining shares to 182 shareholders at 36.6 peso per share between Aug. 22 and Sept. 2
* Informed about the total 4.70 bln shares to be issued in May
Source text: bit.ly/2bil7Le
Further company coverage:
($1 = 656.0500 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)