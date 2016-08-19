Aug 19 DLH Holdings Corp:
* DLH announces commencement of rights offering
* Announced terms of rights offering to existing
stockholders to buy up to $2.65 million of stock, for issuance
of up to 710,455 shares
* Under terms, Co to distribute to holders of common stock,
one non-transferable subscription right for each share of co
owned by stockholders
* Each subscription right will entitle holder to purchase
0.06827 shares of company's common stock at a price of $3.73 per
whole share
* Have also entered into a standby purchase agreement with
Wynnefield Capital, Inc
* Wynnefield Capital to buy from co in rights offering up to
$2.5 million of shares of co not otherwise purchased by
stockholders in offering
