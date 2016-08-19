Aug 19 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* FY earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters
* The estée lauder companies delivers strong fiscal year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 sales $2.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.66 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.71
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Global prestige beauty is expected to grow approximately
two percentage points ahead of industry for fiscal year
* In fiscal 2017 Q1, expect especially strong external
headwinds when compared with previous year
* Expects to take charges associated with previously
approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 of about $80
million - $100 million
* Expects to take further charges in fiscal 2017 as
additional initiatives under leading beauty forward are approved
* Q1 net sales are forecasted to increase between 1% and 2%
versus prior-year period
* Expects to take charges associated with previously
approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 q1 of about $35
million to $45 million
