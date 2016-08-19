Aug 19 Bralirwa Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 net revenue of 42.9 billion Rwandan franc versus 40.4 billion Rwandan franc year ago

* HY profit before income tax of 929 million Rwandan franc versus 5.2 billion Rwandan franc year ago

* Expects further top line growth in remaining half of the year Source : j.mp/2brdwf5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)