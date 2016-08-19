UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Aug 19 Bralirwa Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 net revenue of 42.9 billion Rwandan franc versus 40.4 billion Rwandan franc year ago
* HY profit before income tax of 929 million Rwandan franc versus 5.2 billion Rwandan franc year ago
* Expects further top line growth in remaining half of the year Source : j.mp/2brdwf5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)