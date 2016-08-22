BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Juventus FC SpA :
* Said on Saturday it finalised an agreement with Watford Association Football Club Limited for the definitive disposal of player Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra (Roberto Pereyra) for 13 million euros ($14.66 million) to be paid in four financial years
* The consideration may increase of 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract
* The economic effect is positive for about 0.2 million euros
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.