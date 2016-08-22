BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Friday that H1 revenue $7.1 million versus $5.1 million year on year
* H1 net profit of $2.1 million versus loss of $5.8 million year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.