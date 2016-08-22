BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Karaka Atlantis Kiymetli Madenler Kuyumculuk Telekomünikasyon Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S :
* Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 81.7 million lira ($27.77 million)versus 94.3 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 10.5 million lira versus 46,908 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9419 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.