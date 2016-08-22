BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare says Gordon Macleod to be CEO
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
Aug 22MolMed SpA :
* The European Commission grants a Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for Zalmoxis
* Zalmoxis is an immunogene therapy for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk haematological malignancies
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
LONDON, May 19 Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumour cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.