BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Volkswagen Ag
* Spokesman says more than 25,000 vw workers in 6 plants impacted by production problems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.