* Said on Sunday that according to its internal audit report which it received on Aug. 19, Vedia owns 48 pct of Hong-Kong based New Dragon Electronics Limited (NDEL)

* Previously, in its quarterly reports the company informed that it owned 100 pct of NDEL

* The audit report was prepared in cooperation with lawyers from Hong Kong and China

