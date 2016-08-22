BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Vedia SA :
* Said on Sunday that according to its internal audit report which it received on Aug. 19, Vedia owns 48 pct of Hong-Kong based New Dragon Electronics Limited (NDEL)
* Previously, in its quarterly reports the company informed that it owned 100 pct of NDEL
* The audit report was prepared in cooperation with lawyers from Hong Kong and China
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.