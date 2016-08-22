BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :
* Said on Saturday that it had reached an agreement with Atletico de Madrid to borrow Emiliano Velazquez for one sport season
Source text: bit.ly/2bbkWh5
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.