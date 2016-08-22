Aug 22 Cherry publ AB :

* Affiliate network Game Lounge Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of the respected affiliate company Interclick Limited for a price of $1.5 million

* Game Lounge acquires more than 40 domains and affiliate accounts through the acquisition

* The acquisition is fully financed through cash by Game Lounge operations and is expected to increase revenue with about 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) and EBITDA figures by more than 1 million euros annually

* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than eighteen months

Source text: bit.ly/2bYpE8c

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)