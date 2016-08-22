Aug 22 Star Vault AB :
* Says has decided to carry out a rights issue of up to 19,149,819 Class B shares,
corresponding to 5,170,451 Swedish crowns ($617,116.75) before issue expenses in order to
strengthen the company's future development
* Subscription period runs from September 1 to September 15, 2016
* Subscription price is 0.27 crown per B share
* For every five existing shares, regardless of class, the holder receives two subscription
rights
* One such subscription right entitles to subscribe for one new B share
Source text: bit.ly/2bbR7wI
