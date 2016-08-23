BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Nest Investments Holding SAL
* Suing Deloitte and Touche (Middle East) (DTME) and its managing partner Joseph El Fadl for negligence and deceit in their financial and anti-money laundering audit of Lebanese Canadian Bank
* Claim was filed in Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on July 19, 2016
* Nest Investments Holding SAL is minority shareholder in now-defunct LCB and is bringing the action with 10 other minority shareholders, including Ghazi Abu Nahl
* DTME acted as LCB's auditors from 1995 until bank's liquidation; it remains auditor in liquidation and its tenure is currently being renewed by majority shareholders
* In a report published in February 2011, U.S. Treasury said LCB bank accounts were used "extensively by persons associated with international drug trafficking and money laundering" as a result of "management complicity" (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se