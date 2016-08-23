Aug 23 Nest Investments Holding SAL

* Suing Deloitte and Touche (Middle East) (DTME) and its managing partner Joseph El Fadl for negligence and deceit in their financial and anti-money laundering audit of Lebanese Canadian Bank

* Claim was filed in Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on July 19, 2016

* Nest Investments Holding SAL is minority shareholder in now-defunct LCB and is bringing the action with 10 other minority shareholders, including Ghazi Abu Nahl

* DTME acted as LCB's auditors from 1995 until bank's liquidation; it remains auditor in liquidation and its tenure is currently being renewed by majority shareholders

* In a report published in February 2011, U.S. Treasury said LCB bank accounts were used "extensively by persons associated with international drug trafficking and money laundering" as a result of "management complicity"