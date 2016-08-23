BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Bank Of Montreal
* Q3 Total Provision For Credit Losses Was $257 Million, An Increase Of $97 Million From Prior Year
* BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income Of $1.2 Billion For The Third Quarter Of 2016
* Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.94
* Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.86
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.86 per Share
* Quarter-End Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was 10.5 Percent
* Quarter-End Assets Under Management And Administration Declined $16 Billion Or 2% From A Year Ago To $863 Billion For Bmo Wealth Management
* Quarter-End Book Value Per Share Increased 5% From Prior Year To $58.06 Per Share
* Qtrly Non-Gaap Revenue, Net Of CCPB, Was $4.94 Billion Versus $4.61 Billion Last Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
