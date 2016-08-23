Aug 23 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Said on Monday subsidiary (ownership 80 pct) Future Gaming Group Int. AB (FGG) carries out its third acquisition in the summer with acquisition of rights to operator www.vipstakes.com

* Purchase price is 120,000 euros ($135,996.00) in cash

Source text: bit.ly/2bid0g9

($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)