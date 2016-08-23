BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Said on Monday subsidiary (ownership 80 pct) Future Gaming Group Int. AB (FGG) carries out its third acquisition in the summer with acquisition of rights to operator www.vipstakes.com
* Purchase price is 120,000 euros ($135,996.00) in cash
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: