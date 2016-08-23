BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Amhult 2 AB :
* Said on Monday signed lease agreement with Friggahuset AB
* The lease agreement is for five years
* Contract involves about 480 m2 of lettable space
RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10