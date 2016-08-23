BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Balder :
* Q2 rental income 1.31 billion Swedish crowns ($157.02 million) (Reuters poll: 1.31 billion crowns)
* Q2 net operating profit 896 million crowns (Reuters poll: 885 million crowns)
* Q2 profit from property management before tax 637 million crowns (Reuters poll: 630 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3428 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: