BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Consilium AB :
* Q2 EBITDA 49.0 million Swedish crowns ($5.87 million) versus 57.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake up 24 pct to 379.5 million crowns
* Q2 net sales 389.0 million crowns versus 384.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3476 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: