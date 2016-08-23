BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 BR Properties SA :
* Said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Opportunity Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario to buy a property under development, located in Rio de Janeiro
Source text: bit.ly/2bL0YMa
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: