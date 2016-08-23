BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"
Aug 23 Clovis Oncology Inc :
* FDA accepts Clovis Oncology's new drug application for rucaparib for priority review for the treatment of advanced mutant BRCA ovarian cancer
* FDA assigns PDUFA date of February 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 17 France's outgoing defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was appointed to head up a newly created Europe and Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, a move cementing Emmanuel Macron's campaign pledge to focus on giving the European Union a new impetus.