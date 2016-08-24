Aug 24 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* Increase in FY dividend per share of 16 pct to 36 cents

* FY increase in headline earnings per share of 22 pct to 100.35 cents

* FY increase in core headline earnings per share of 21 pct to 102.85 cents

* FY increase in revenue of 19 pct to 26.2 bln rand

* FY increase in gross profit of 11 pct to 1.8 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)