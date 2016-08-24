Aug 24 Monnari Trade SA :
* Reported Q2 revenue of 57.4 million zlotys ($15.1
million) versus 51.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 8.8 million zlotys versus 10.2 million
zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 12.2 million zlotys versus 13.1 million
zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue up by 15.2 pct year on year at 110.0 million
zlotys
* Said in H1 manufacturing costs of production increased by
17 pct year on year, what is mainly due to the continued high
exchange rate of USD to Polish zloty and increased amount of
ordered goods
* Said the gross margin on sales at 55 pct in H1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8129 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)