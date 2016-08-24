Aug 24 Norway's sovereign wealth fund (NBIM) says:

* Based upon the terms and conditions in Svenska Cellulosa's statement and our expectation of sound corporate governance practices in delivery of the proposed spin-off, it is our intention to support the proposal when put to shareholder vote at the next Annual General Meeting.

* Our final approval will be confirmed once we have reviewed all documentation available to shareholders prior to the next Annual General Meeting.

* As at 22 August 2016, NBIM controls the exercise of all rights attaching to, including the ability to procure the vote and transfer of, 8,066,000 class A shares and 31,425,905 class B shares in the capital of Svenska Cellulosa AB, representing 8.7 pct total voting rights of Svenska Cellulosa AB.