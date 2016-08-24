Aug 24 Norway's sovereign wealth fund (NBIM)
says:
* Based upon the terms and conditions in Svenska Cellulosa's
statement and our expectation of sound corporate
governance practices in delivery of the proposed spin-off, it is
our intention to support the proposal when put to shareholder
vote at the next Annual General Meeting.
* Our final approval will be confirmed once we have reviewed
all documentation available to shareholders prior to the next
Annual General Meeting.
* As at 22 August 2016, NBIM controls the exercise of all
rights attaching to, including the ability to procure the vote
and transfer of, 8,066,000 class A shares and 31,425,905 class B
shares in the capital of Svenska Cellulosa AB, representing 8.7
pct total voting rights of Svenska Cellulosa AB.
Source text: here
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)