BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter
Aug 24Doradcy24 SA :
* Said on Tuesday it resolved to issue up to 250 series B bonds with maturity of 2 years and nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($262) per bond
($1 = 3.8133 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.