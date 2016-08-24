Aug 24 Matador Private Equity AG :

* Said on Tuesday investors group consisting of the management and partners of the company, now holds 73.12 percent of voting rights (previously 63.9 percent)

* Investors group consists of Florian Dillinger, Peter Zumstein, ELF Partners Group GmbH and Real Estate & Asset Beteiligungs GmbH from Kempten

