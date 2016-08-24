Aug 24 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Golden Ocean q2 net loss $39.2 million (Reuters poll $-38 million)

* Based on the contract cover for the third quarter and spot rates obtained so far into the quarter, we expect the operating result for the third quarter to improve relative to the second quarter of this year

* Following the equity issue and renegotiation with banks in February this year, the Company's main focus is discussions with the yards on delaying the newbuilding orders

* Golden Ocean has good support from the yards and has already postponed many newbuilding orders and negotiations are ongoing for further delays

* As of June 30, 2016, the Company had twelve vessels under construction, of which one has been sold and will be delivered to the new owners on delivery from the yard in the fourth quarter of 2016

* The Company will receive net sales proceeds of $46.2 million at time of delivery

* The Company's outstanding commitments for its twelve newbuildings amount to $372.7 million with expected payments of $173.4 million in 2016 and $199.3 million in 2017 for delivery of six vessels in 2016 and six vessels in 2017

* Should market rates continue at current (low) levels, the supply side will slowly correct itself and the focus will be on the development in demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)