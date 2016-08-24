BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Cherkizovo Group says:
* Q2 net profit at 1.39 billion roubles ($21.5 million) versus a net loss of 440.8 million roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA at 2.0 billion roubles versus 725.4 million roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin at 9.9 percent versus 3.9 percent in Q1 2016;
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 20.29 billion roubles from 18.54 billion roubles in Q2 2015;
* The market is beginning to see signs of stability for meat prices. Volatility in pork prices has subsided, poultry prices also appear to have bottomed out, providing early signs of stability. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7225 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage: