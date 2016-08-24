BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 Express Inc
* Sees Q3 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single To Low Double Digits
* Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results; Introduces Third Quarter Outlook And Revises Full Year 2016 Outlook
* Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.13
* Q2 Sales $504.8 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $521 Million
* Q2 Earnings Per Share View $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Comparable Sales (Including E-Commerce Sales) Decreased 8%
* Sees 2016 Diluted EPS $0.91 To $1.05
* Sees 2016 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.00 To $1.14
* Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures $105 To $110 Million
* Sees Q3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.09 To $0.15
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single Digits
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results