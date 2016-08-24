Aug 24 Express Inc

* Sees Q3 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single To Low Double Digits

* Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results; Introduces Third Quarter Outlook And Revises Full Year 2016 Outlook

* Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.13

* Q2 Sales $504.8 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $521 Million

* Q2 Earnings Per Share View $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Comparable Sales (Including E-Commerce Sales) Decreased 8%

* Sees 2016 Diluted EPS $0.91 To $1.05

* Sees 2016 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.00 To $1.14

* Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures $105 To $110 Million

* Sees Q3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.09 To $0.15

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Change In Negative High Single Digits