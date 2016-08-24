BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet to acquire Shanghai company for 600 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
Aug 24 Jojka Communications AB :
* Says has signed an agreement with Dunder Casino
* The annual order value which the cooperation will initially generate is about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($178,696.94)
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones