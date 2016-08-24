BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Interlink Electronics Inc:
* Interlink electronics says David S. Burnett appointed CFO
* Interlink Electronics Inc appoints chief financial officer
* Interlink electronics says prior to joining Interlink, Burnett served in various management positions with Enpro Industries Inc
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.