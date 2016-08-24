BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
* Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
Aug 24 Cme Group Inc :
* CME lowers NY harbor USLD fut (NY-HO) maintenance margins by 7.1 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,200 for Sep. and Oct. 2016.
* The rates will be effective after the close of business on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: