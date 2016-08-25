Aug 25 PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Raised on Wednesday FY revenue guidance to range of about 1.40 billion - 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($212 million - 220 million) from range of about 1.20 billion - 1.25 billion crowns

* Raised pre-tax profit outlook to range of 225 million - 250 million crowns from range of 45 million - 55 million crowns

* Revised forecast after F.C. København qualified on Wednesday for UEFA Champions League 2016/17

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.6022 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)