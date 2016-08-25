UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :
* Raised on Wednesday FY revenue guidance to range of about 1.40 billion - 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($212 million - 220 million) from range of about 1.20 billion - 1.25 billion crowns
* Raised pre-tax profit outlook to range of 225 million - 250 million crowns from range of 45 million - 55 million crowns
* Revised forecast after F.C. København qualified on Wednesday for UEFA Champions League 2016/17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6022 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.