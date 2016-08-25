Aug 25 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv :
* Ahold Q2 net sales 8.95 billion euros versus 8.93 billion
euros in Reuters Poll
* Ahold Q2 underlying operating income 355 million euros
versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Ahold Q2 operating income 319 million euros versus 322
million euros in Reuters Poll
* Ahold Q2 net profit 209 million euros versus 199 million
euros in Reuters Poll
* Confident that will meet synergy target of 500 million
euros on an annual run-rate basis by mid-2019
* In 2016, synergies are expected to positively impact
operating income by 30 million euros in second half of 2016
* Ahold Q2 Netherlands net sales 3.02 billion euros versus
2.89 billion euros year ago
* Ahold Q2 Netherlands identical sales growth 3.2 percent
versus 3.4 percent year ago
* Ahold Q2 USA net sales 5.53 billion euros versus 5.40
billion euros year ago
* Ahold Q2 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline 1.4
percent versus 1.9 percent year ago
* Continues to expect 350 million euros in one-off costs
related to the merger
* Sees 2016 free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros after
integration and capex costs
