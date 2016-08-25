Aug 25 Royal Unibrew A/S :

* Reported on Wendesday Q2 net revenue of 1.81 billion Danish crowns ($275 million) versus 1.75 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 pre-tax profit 335 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll: 320 million crowns)

* Said now expects earnings for 2016 to be in upper half of range previously indicated

* Now sees FY net revenue of 6.28 billion - 6.45 billion crowns (previously: 6.15 billion - 6.40 billion crowns)

* Now sees FY EBITDA at 1.24 billion - 1.29 billion crowns (previously: 1.19 billion - 1.29 billion crowns)

* Now sees FY EBIT at 935 million - 985 million crowns (previously: 885 million - 985 million crowns)

